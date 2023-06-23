"This is Not an Era of War": PM Modi Repeats Anti-War Message in US Congress

“This is not an era of war but one of dialogue and diplomacy," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he reiterated his famous anti-war message in the US Congress to the resounding applause of American lawmakers.

Last September, PM Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin that now is not a time for war, with food and fuel security among the major concerns of the world.

The Prime Minister conveyed this message on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit in Uzbekistan, adding that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue keep the world together.

“This is not an era of war. But, it is one of dialogue and diplomacy. And, we all must do what we can to stop the bloodshed and human suffering," PM Modi said in the joint session of the US Congress.

This US Congress address, which is PM Modi’s second, was held after a joint press conference with President Joe Biden at the White House.

Noting that the US is the oldest and India the largest democracy, the Prime Minister said “Our partnership augurs well for the future of democracy."

PM Modi said that any hesitation in India-US relations belongs to the past, emphasizing that the two democracies are currently at a critical juncture and that he is visiting the country to speak about the calling for the century.

“The hesitations of history are behind us. When our era stands at a crossroads, I am here to speak about the calling for the century," Modi said in his address to the US Congress.

“A lot has changed since I came here seven summers ago. but a lot has remained the same, like our commitment to deepen our friendship between India and the United States," he added.

Before the presser, the two leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of India-US ties and discussed ways to further deepen the partnership.