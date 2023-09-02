‘Thought It’d Be a Girl’: Princess Diana’s Audio Tapes Reveal Charles’ Disappointment When Harry Was Born

A new audio which was released earlier this week shows Princess Diana talking about how UK’s Prince Charles III was disappointed when Prince Harry was born because they were expecting a girl.

The new audio tapes are from the 1990s when the late princess recorded a series of audio tapes and had it delivered to author Andrew Morton before her death in 1997.

The audio files are being heard for the first time ahead of a documentary coming out next year named, “Diana: The Rest of Her Story”. This Thursday marked the 26th anniversary of Diana’s death in the car crash.

The revelations will likely deepen the rift between the British royal family where relations between King Charles and his youngest son Prince Harry continue to hit new lows.

Harry in his autobiography named ‘Spare’ said that his father considered him a spare and reportedly said after his birth that he now “has an heir” - referring to Prince William, Harry’s elder brother - and “a spare” - referring to his youngest son.

The tapes accessed by news agency ABC’s Good Morning America revealed that Charles’ mother Queen Elizabeth II snapped at him when the then-prince complained about not being blessed with a girl child.

“You know we were so disappointed, we thought it would be a girl,” Charles said, according to Princess Diana, during Harry’s christening. “You should realise how lucky you are to have a child that’s normal,” Queen Elizabeth reportedly snapped back at her son in response.

“A shutter’s come down, and that’s what he does when he gets somebody answering back at him,” Diana says in those audio recordings.

Diana also revealed that Charles would not talk to her stepmother Raine Spencer. But she also reflected on how much she disliked Raine in those audio tapes.

Diana tells in those tapes that she accused her stepmother of “destroying their home” and spending all her “father’s money”. “I hate you so much. If you only knew how much we all hated you for what you’ve done. You’ve ruined the house. You’ve spent Daddy’s money,” Diana said, referring to an argument she had with her stepmother.

There are seven hours of tapes in total but Andrew Morton did not reveal when the tapes would be released.