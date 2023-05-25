CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :DeSantisModi-Albanese MeetPeter DuttonKhalistanUS Presidential Elections
Home » World » Three British Men Among Five Foreigners to be Tried by Russia for Fighting Alongside Ukraine
1-MIN READ

Three British Men Among Five Foreigners to be Tried by Russia for Fighting Alongside Ukraine

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 07:59 IST

Moscow, Russia

Russian service members march in columns before a rehearsal for a military parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia (Image: Reuters)

Russian service members march in columns before a rehearsal for a military parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia (Image: Reuters)

The trial will begin on May 31 on terror-linked and other charges. The men are believed to face trial in absentia

Russia announced Wednesday that a court in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don will try five foreign men, including three British nationals, accused of fighting alongside Ukrainian forces against Moscow.

The trial will begin on May 31 on terror-linked and other charges. The men are believed to face trial in absentia.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said the three British men, a Swedish national and a Croatian man have been accused of fighting alongside Ukrainian forces — including the Azov regiment, which battled Russian forces during the siege of the southern port city of Mariupol.

The Britons have been identified as John Harding, Andrew Hill, and Dylan Healy. The Swedish national has been named as Mathias Gustafsson and the Croatian as Vjekoslav Prebeg.

They face several charges including undergoing training to carry out “terrorist activities".

All five men are believed to have been released as part of a prisoner swap in 2022.

top videos

    According to Moscow, the men had been taken prisoner during the battle of Mariupol last year.

    The Azov regiment has been designated a terrorist organisation by Russia.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
    About the Author
    Majid Alam
    Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Russia
    2. Ukraine
    3. ukraine war
    4. UK
    first published:May 25, 2023, 07:59 IST
    last updated:May 25, 2023, 07:59 IST