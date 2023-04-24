CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Operation KaveriGeneral BajwaJordanTarek FatahSudan Clashes
Home » World » Explosions at Counter-Terrorism Office Kill Eight in Northwest Pakistan
1-MIN READ

Explosions at Counter-Terrorism Office Kill Eight in Northwest Pakistan

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 23:58 IST

Peshawar

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, however two attacks on large police bases have been linked to the Pakistani Taliban since the start of the year. (File photo/Shutterstock)

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, however two attacks on large police bases have been linked to the Pakistani Taliban since the start of the year. (File photo/Shutterstock)

Two blasts ripped through the building in Kabal town in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the latest in a string of high-profile attacks targeting police in Pakistan

Two explosions rocked a counter-terrorism office in northwest Pakistan on Monday, killing at least eight people, police said, and wounding several others.

Provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat said it was not clear yet what caused the explosions in northwestern Swat valley, which was previously long controlled by Islamist militants before they were flushed out in a military operation in 2009.

Hayat said there was an old ammunition store in the office, and police were probing whether that caused the explosions or if it was a militant attack. No one has so far claimed responsibility.

Hayat said most of those killed were police counter-terrorism officers.

The regional hospital administration said it received several wounded people, some of them in critical condition.

Live TV footage showed rescue officials and police rushing the wounded to the hospital.

RELATED NEWS

A rescue official, Shafiqa Gul, said it was an old building and that parts of it had collapsed completely. “We fear there could be more casualties,” she said.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said police and other law enforcement agencies were probing to ascertain the cause of the explosions.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. blast
  2. pakistan
first published:April 24, 2023, 23:23 IST
last updated:April 24, 2023, 23:58 IST