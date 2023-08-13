Three Killed in Building Fire in French Riviera City of Grasse

Three people died in a fire that erupted early Sunday in a residential building in the French Riviera city of Grasse, firefighters said.
One other person was seriously injured and 16 others had lighter injuries, they said, adding that the fire has now been extinguished.
The origin of the fire in Grasse’s historic centre was not immediately clear.
Grasse is considered the world’s perfume capital.(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)