Three Killed in Building Fire in French Riviera City of Grasse
Three Killed in Building Fire in French Riviera City of Grasse

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: August 13, 2023, 12:08 IST

Nice, France

A tragic fire in Grasse, French Riviera, claims three lives, leaving others injured. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in a residential building

Three people died in a fire that erupted early Sunday in a residential building in the French Riviera city of Grasse, firefighters said.

One other person was seriously injured and 16 others had lighter injuries, they said, adding that the fire has now been extinguished.

The origin of the fire in Grasse’s historic centre was not immediately clear.

Grasse is considered the world’s perfume capital.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football.
first published:August 13, 2023, 12:08 IST
