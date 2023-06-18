CHANGE LANGUAGE
Three People, Including Two Soldiers, Killed After Light Aircraft Crashes in Southern France

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 06:28 IST

Paris, France

An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the crash close to the village of Gonfaron in the Var department of southern France

Three people, including two members of the military, were killed Saturday when their light aircraft crashed in a hilly region in the south of France, the army and regional prosecutor said.

An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the crash close to the village of Gonfaron in the Var department of southern France, regional prosecutor Patrice Camberou told AFP.

Criminal and forensic investigators were at the scene.

According to the French army’s southern command, two of the three victims were soldiers from the nearby 2nd combat helicopter regiment training base.

Local firefighters said earlier they had been called out for an aircraft accident which had caused a fire in the surrounding vegetation that was quickly extinguished.

The stricken aircraft was located with the help of water-bombing helicopters, the fire service said.

