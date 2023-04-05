'Tick-borne Virus' Causing Meningitis Found in England, Here's All You Need to Know and How to Protect

Health officials in the UK have warned about a potentially deadly tick-borne disease that can cause meningitis and is “likely” present in the country.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that the virus has also been seen in Hampshire, Dorset and Norfolk area and may be present in other parts of England, according to BBC.

The UKHSA has called for enhanced surveillance for the virus in England and Scotland. It further advised changes to testing in hospitals to prevent the spreading of the tick virus.

The first case of tick-borne encephalitis virus (TBEV) was identified in a 50-year-old man who was bitten by ticks while mountain biking in Yorkshire.

Three cases of probable or confirmed tick-borne encephalitis have been detected in England since 2019, the UKHSA said. It further said that the tick species which carries the virus is widespread in the UK.

“Our surveillance suggests that tick-borne encephalitis virus is very uncommon in the UK,” deputy director at the UKHSA Meera Chand said.

“Ticks also carry various other infections, including Lyme disease, so take steps to reduce your chances of being bitten when outdoors in areas where ticks thrive,” he added.

Though the risk of tick-borne encephalitis is very low, the tick species which carry the virus is widespread in the UK. Experts say that most people do not develop symptoms but swelling to the brain is possible.

TBEV is a virus carried by ticks and is common in many parts of the world, including in Europe.

According to the US’ Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, tick-borne pathogens can be passed to humans by the bite of infected ticks. Ticks can be infected with bacteria, viruses, or parasites.

“The virus is found naturally in some ticks and gets transferred to a person if they are bitten (only if the tick is infected), usually on bare arms and legs whilst walking through undergrowth. Wearing appropriate clothing essentially removes the risk,” Ian Jones, professor of virology, University of Reading, said, according to The Independent.

Common tick-borne diseases include Lyme disease, babesiosis, ehrlichiosis, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, anaplasmosis, Southern Tick-Associated Rash Illness, Tick-Borne Relapsing Fever and tularemia.

Encephalitis is a condition where the brain gets inflamed due to infection. It can be life-threatening and requires urgent treatment in a hospital. Though anyone can be affected, young and very old people are the most vulnerable.

