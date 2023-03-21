TikTok star Jehane Thomas died at the age of 30, weeks after she opened up about raging migraines due to optic neuritis, according to a report by New York Post.

Thomas, had on March 5, written in an Instagram post that she was diagnosed with optic neuritis, a condition that causes swelling of the eye’s optic nerve after she was told that the migraines she suffered for over two years were stress related.

“They then thought I had MS which was ruled out (for now) but now the pressure in my head literally takes me off my feet. I wanna start my thank yous by saying a huge thanks to my mom and dad who are always there to help me with the boys,” the social media star wrote.

“I hate being wiped off my feet with a migraine or sickness but they will always be the first ones to take the boys for a few hours and I’m so grateful to have you both,” she added.

Thomas, who has over 67,000 followers on Tiktok, on Wednesday shared a post about her visits to the hospital and responded to a comment regarding her health and stated she was scheduled for a surgery and could barely move due to the pain.

“I’m waiting to see if I can take one of my Frovatriptan before surgery because no other pain relief is taking this pressure or if I need to ride it out and hope the surgery gives me instant relief,” she wrote in the in-video caption.

“I can’t lift my head up without wanting to be sick and I’m unable to walk, I need to be wheeled everywhere. That’s how bad this pain is,” she added.

According to the Post report, Thomas was discharged from the emergency room following the surgery and weeklong stay but was forced to return when her migraines flared up again.

Her friend, Alyx Reast, created a GoFundMe to raise money for the funeral and her two sons after she passed away on March 17. “Despite suffering from migraines and bouts of illness for several months, her passing was totally unexpected and we are all absolutely heartbroken," the description read.

“Her two children, Isaac (3, almost 4), and Elijah (1), have been left without their mom,” it read. “I’ve started this page in the hope of raising some money so her beautiful boys can have the best childhood, make memories and make sure they are comfortable. Nothing will bring the boys their mom back, but we hope it will bring some relief to her family, knowing how loved and supported they are.”

According to latest figures, £12,075 was raised of its £15,000 goal.

Read all the Latest News here