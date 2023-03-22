CHANGE LANGUAGE
To Be Constructive, China Should Urge End of Ukraine Invasion: White House
1-MIN READ

To Be Constructive, China Should Urge End of Ukraine Invasion: White House

Published By: Majid Alam

Reuters

Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 09:57 IST

Washington, United States

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend the reception at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023.

The United States has maintained it does not see China as capable of being an impartial mediator

If China wants to play a constructive role in Ukraine, its president, Xi Jinping, should urge Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine, John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, said on Tuesday.

Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin emerged from two days of talks on Tuesday with warm words of friendship between China and Russia and joint criticism of the West, but no sign of a diplomatic breakthrough over Ukraine.

The United States, however, said it does not see China as capable of being an impartial mediator.

