'Toast Without Alcohol With Left Hand...': US President Joe Biden Jokes in Company of PM Modi

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared some light-hearted moments during the state dinner at the White House and raised a non-alcoholic toast to their successful meeting on Tuesday and

Biden expressed his delight in hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the official State dinner and shared his grandfather’s advice on how to raise a toast if you don’t have any alcohol in the glass.

Speaking at the lavish dinner in the presence of 400 guests, Biden said his grandfather Ambrose Finnegan would say, “If you give a toast and you don’t have any alcohol in the glass, you must do it with your left hand. You all think I’m kidding. I’m not.”

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, at the State Dinner at the White House. pic.twitter.com/r0LkOADAZ6— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

Biden’s statement left the audience laughing as the translator tried to translate it into Hindi.

PM Modi, who was also standing beside Biden with a drink in his hand, also burst into laughter.

“Cheers to our partnership, to our people, to the possibilities that lie ahead. Two great friends, two great nations and two great powers. Cheers!,” Biden continued.

“Jill and I have had a wonderful time with the Prime Minster today, during your truly productive visit. Tonight we celebrate the great bonds of friendship between India and the United States,” Biden further said.

Prime Minister Modi thanked the US President and First Lady Jill Biden for hosting the dinner and opening their doors for him.

“I want to thank US President Joe Biden for this wonderful dinner today. I would also like to thank First Lady Jill Biden for taking care of my visit to make it successful. Yesterday evening you opened the doors of your house for me,” PM Modi said.

“This evening is made special by the presence of the people of our two countries, they are our most precious assets,” the prime minister said.

Big names in the tech world and billionaire industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook were among those invited to the State Dinner hosted in the honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Thursday.

The menu, comprising mostly vegetarian dishes, taking note of the dietary restrictions of the visiting prime minister, included marinated millets, stuffed mushrooms, grilled corn kernel salad and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake.

More than 400 guests were invited for the dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House.