Top PTI Leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi Arrested for Second Time After Press Conference in Islamabad

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday claimed on X, formerly Twitter, that their vice-president Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been arrested in Islamabad. This is the second time the close aide of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been taken into custody.

This time, Islamabad police along with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Qureshi from his residence after he held a press conference, in which he made serious allegations of kidnapping against the army.

According to sources, the former foreign minister will be moved to FIA headquarters as the agency will be investigating him in the Cypher saga case, sources added.

“PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been illegally arrested once again,” said PTI on its social media post, adding, “illegal tactics against Tehreek-e-Insaf continue… Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested by a heavy contingent of police from his residence in Islamabad. Shah Mahmood Qureshi is being transferred to FIA headquarters."

According to a report published by Dawn, at present, the FIA is interrogating Imran Khan in the case related to a diplomatic cable that reportedly went missing from his custody. The cricketer-turned-politician has, for long, presented that as evidence of a “foreign conspiracy" in his ouster last year.

According to PTI general secretary Omar Ayub Khan, Qureshi had only just reached home after the press conference. Omar Ayub condemned the arrest and said he had hoped that the “reign of lawlessness" would end after the exit of the “fascist" PDM-led government but the caretaker government wants to break its predecessor’s records.

“Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureishi sahib arrested from his house in Islamabad 25 minutes ago. He had just reached home after doing a Press Conference. Condemn this in the strongest words possible. Had hoped that the reign of lawlessness would have ended after the exit of the Fascist PDM Government, but it appears that this Caretaker Governement wants to break the records of their predecessor Fascist Govt. @PTIofficial" he said on X.

What Qureshi said at the press conference

Dawn reported that Qureshi, who held a press conference at National Press Club in Islamabad alongside other PTI leaders earlier, said he had a breakfast meeting with the Australian high commissioner in Islamabad, where other important ambassadors were present as well. The PTI, he said, presented their stand on the current political situation in Pakistan and raised concerns over the security situation in the country.

“We had a good conversation, which was presented in the media as if it centred on Imran’s release,” he was quoted as saying. Imran Khan was arrested on August 5 in the Toshakhana case.

Qureshi’s arrest comes only a day after Pakistan’s caretaker government took oath of office, ripening speculation that this is the army’s bid to suppress its critics. The PTI leader was previously arrested two months ago on charges of inciting violent protests.