Top US Lawmakers Applaud PM Modi's Address to Joint Meeting of Congress

Top American lawmakers applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the US Congress that called for deepening the strong friendship between the two democracies, fostered by a range of close economic ties and expanded cooperation on areas like defence, trade and technology.

Representing 1.4 billion Indians, Modi who addressed the US Congress on Thursday, said it is always a great honour and an exceptional privilege to address the US Congress twice. This is the second time that the prime minister has addressed the US Congress, the first time being in 2016.

“Prime Minister Modi’s address to Congress today emphasised the strong friendship that has been built between our two countries, fostered by a range of close economic ties and shared opportunities,” Senator Mark Warner, Chairperson of the Senate Intelligence Committee and Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus said.

PM Modi’s visit is an important opportunity to strengthen the ties between our two nations.For both the U.S. and India’s economies and national security, there’s never been a more critical time to deepen our partnership. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 22, 2023

“I’m pleased to see President Biden and Prime Minister Modi utilise this visit to continue to deepen the bonds between our countries and expand our cooperation on defence, trade, technology, and innovation,” he said.

Great to be here for PM Modi’s address to Congress! The continued cooperation of our nations – the world’s two largest democracies – is more critical now than ever. pic.twitter.com/ckrj38SgXq— Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 22, 2023

House Foreign Affairs Indo-Pacific Subcommittee Chairwoman Young Kim and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul in a statement warmly welcomed Modi’s visit and joint address to Congress, and the deepening of ties between the United States and India, including in defence and space cooperation, technology sharing, and people-to-people ties.

“This visit will serve to strengthen our shared commitment to a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific and support for a rules-based international order. Because of the impact the U.S-India relationship will have on creating prosperity and security for billions of people, we look forward to this visit advancing our cooperation and further strengthening US-India ties,” they said.

Congressman French Hill said during his address, Prime Minister Modi demonstrated his understanding of how important the relationship between our two nations is and how they must continue to build upon their economic partnership, shared values, and national security needs to expand democracy around the world.

Today, @narendramodi delivered a passionate address about the importance of the relationship between the US and #India during a joint meeting of Congress. My full statement, below: https://t.co/rrwg6Mcduf — French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) June 22, 2023

“Prime Minister Modi is a key ally of the United States and I thank him for his leadership in strengthening the relationship between our two nations,” Hill said.

“It was an honor to escort my friend @narendramodi onto the House Floor and welcome him to our Nation’s Capitol today!" tweeted Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.

It was an honor to escort my friend @narendramodi onto the House Floor and welcome him to our Nation’s Capitol today! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/r10LPkcQY5— Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick 🇺🇸 (@RepBrianFitz) June 23, 2023

Several other prominent lawmakers took to Twitter to welcome and applaud PM Modi’s speech.

After years of negotiation and my calls to lower tariffs on pulse crops, I’m glad to see India agree to reduce burdensome trade barriers. This is GREAT NEWS for MT farmers and for America’s relationship with our ally India—I’m excited for this hard-fought win for MT ag! pic.twitter.com/XrJT9Z2A8m— Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) June 22, 2023

Today I attended the joint address to Congress given by Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi.The U.S.-India partnership is critical for promoting peace and democracy globally, and growing our economy here at home. — Rep. Greg Stanton (@RepGregStanton) June 22, 2023

Outstanding to meet Prime Minister @narendramodi of India! Tomorrow I am introducing a bipartisan resolution re-affirming India’s territorial sovereignty against incursions from communist China. Our nations will forge a bright future together! @CGI_Atlanta @IndianEmbassyUS pic.twitter.com/dZ8q8HfmxJ — Congressman Rich McCormick, MBA MD (@RepMcCormick) June 22, 2023

Democracies of the world must work together to solve our global challenges, and today the U.S. Congress welcomed @narendramodi of India to a joint session. I look forward to continuing to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between our two nations. pic.twitter.com/kjd86rO2nY— Rep. Colin Allred (@RepColinAllred) June 22, 2023

“It was a privilege to welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi to the U.S. Capitol, one of the greatest symbols of democracy in the world. I look forward to increased economic and national security ties between our two great nations," Speaker Kevin McCarthy said.

“Prime Minister Modi’s visit is an opportunity for the U.S. & India to celebrate our longstanding partnership, forge new areas of cooperation, & be clear-eyed about threats posed to our alliance by the Chinese Communist Party. I was glad to be a witness at today’s Joint Session," Senator Roger Wicker tweeted.

Good to be at reception after the speech by #Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/nk9j9eSRmL— Congressman Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) June 22, 2023

India is a key partner in trade, and in the effort to counter the growing influence of the Chinese government.⁰I attended PM Modi's joint address to Congress, and I’m committed to working on a bipartisan basis to strengthen our diplomatic, economic and security cooperation.— Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) June 22, 2023

#NY11 is home to a vibrant Indian-American community. It was a pleasure to welcome PM @narendramodi to the Capitol today & I look forward to watching our country's strategic relationship grow, particularly in the areas of tech, defense & finance. 🇺🇸🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/IXWZhD1BXs— Office of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (@RepMalliotakis) June 22, 2023

I was thrilled to welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi to the Capitol and thank him and all of India for our friendship and alliance. I look forward to our ongoing partnership economically, militarily, and diplomatically.https://t.co/4uPFBsQwLu— Congressman Mike Lawler (@RepMikeLawler) June 22, 2023

Today, we welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to the US Capitol for a joint meeting of Congress. pic.twitter.com/3Vhw814GCT— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 23, 2023

“Today’s meeting with Indian PM @narendramodi comes at a consequential moment in our two countries’ relationship. We face common challenges, and share a commitment to keeping the Indo-Pacific free and open," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said.