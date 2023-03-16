Toshakhana Case: Imran Khan’s Request to Suspend Non-bailable Arrest Warrant Rejected by Court

In a setback to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, a session court on Thursday rejected his request to suspend non-bailable arrest warrants issued in connection with the Toshakhana case.

The court has ordered the police to arrest Khan by March 18 and produce him before it.

“We have given a detailed decision, what is the warrant, how is it,” said session Judge Zafar Iqbal.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lahore High Court ordered Pakistan Police to halt their bid to arrest Imran Khan from his residence at Zaman Park in the Toshakhana case till 10 am Thursday. The order came a day after a clash erupted between PTI workers and law enforcement agencies outside the house of the cricketer-turned-politician.

On March 13, Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued an arrest warrant for the 70-year-old Khan and instructed the police to present him before the courts on March 18.

Imran Khan has attacked the Shehbaz Sharif government over attempts to arrest him by saying that those who are now in power will come down one day. Khan also said that people have witnessed how dictators and pharaohs fell from power.

“The people who are in power will come down one day. We have witnessed how dictators and pharaoh fall. There is no need to worry. Good times are coming soon,” Imran Khan told his supporters in a video address.

Imran Khan Claims ‘the State Wanted to Kill Me in Police Custody’

Imran Khan alleged that the state wanted to “torture and kill him in police custody," a day after Punjab police failed to arrest him in a corruption case.

“We had reports that they (a reference to PML-N led government and the military establishment) wanted to arrest me so that they torture me first and then kill me," Khan was quite categorical while talking to a group of senior journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: chief was citing the examples of the brutal murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, the inhumane torture of his party’s senior leaders like Azam Swati and Shehbaz Gill at the hands of the intelligence agencies men in police custody.

“Similar plan was afoot in my case. They launched the police-rangers operation to arrest him so that they could torture and kill me,” he said.

“My party workers also were wary of this naked fact. That is why they put up strong resistance to thwart my arrest plan," he said.

Khan also disclosed how close some Rangers and police personnel were to arresting him. “During the police operation, some Rangers and police personnel managed to enter my house and (were) close to arrest me but God invoked a soft corner in them for me and they left without arresting me," Khan claimed.

Khan said the government and its handlers do not want elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) provinces in 90 days and if this does not happen he will launch a struggle for the restoration of the Constitution in the country.

WHAT IS THE CORRUPTION CASE AGAINST IMRAN KHAN?

Imran Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana, and selling them for profit.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

As per a report by Indian Express, the Toshakhana controversy resurfaced in August 2022, when the coalition government, led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), filed a case against Imran, alleging that he failed to disclose information on gifts given to Toshakhana as well as the proceeds from the “illegal" sale of some of the gifts.

Toshakhana is a department under the administrative jurisdiction of the Cabinet Division that preserves presents and other expensive objects received by public authorities, the report explains. It was established in 1974 and is mandatory for officials to declare gifts and other such materials received to the Cabinet Division, according to its rules, it adds.

However, when Imran came to power in 2018, he refused to reveal details of the numerous gifts he received throughout his tenure, claiming that doing so would jeopardise relations with other countries, the report says.

Following that, the former prime minister issued a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) admitting to selling at least four such gifts but also claiming to have purchased them from the government for a percentage of their value. The Saudi crown prince had given him a Graff watch, as well as Rolex watches, exquisite cufflinks, a rare pen, and a ring.

Read all the Latest News here