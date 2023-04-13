Trade Talks | Current Regime Wants to Facilitate FTA, Says UK India Business Council Chief

As India and the UK are scheduled to hold the next round of trade talks on April 24, some top business leaders in both the countries are of the opinion that the political turmoil in the western nation has affected the agreement to a certain extent, but now with Rishi Sunak having taken over as the Prime Minister, things are expected to flow into smooth.

In a exclusive interaction with CNN-News18, Global Chair of UK India Business Council (UKIBC) Richard Heald discussed the future scope of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and UK as the ninth round of bilateral are almost due.

The FTA between two countries, which was charted out two years back under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his then UK counterpart Boris Johnson have had several contentions being raised right from the change in the government at UK to the pro-Khalistani supporters targeting Indian High Commission in London.

“Business does not really have a stance on it, but it is unfortunate. The rule of law is supreme and we have enforce that in UK pretty seriously," said Heald.

While businesses gear up and look forward to the next round of talks, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Sunak to review progress on a number of bilateral issues, particularly in trade and economic sectors.

“The political turmoil did not facilitate the progress, but once we are past that, the current regime is willing to take this forward," said Heald.

In the ninth round of talks, the key focus on trade would be on the following sectors - food and beverage, defence, aero space and sustainable energy.

“Some aspects such as data, intellectual property, tariff elements are something that both the countries will have to work on. Because while businesses would function, somethings would require fine tuning by governments," Heald said, adding, “FTA is more like a milestone in the journey on the way forward in the relationship between UK and India."

