Train Crash in Netherlands Leaves Dozens Seriously Injured

A passenger train derailed after colliding with a crane in the Netherlands in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, injuring dozens, BNO News reported citing local officials and witnesses. A rescue operation is ongoing and emergency crews have been rushed to the spot.

It was earlier reported that the train collided with another train but later local officials said that the train collided with a construction crane. A freight train was present on spot but was not involved in the crash.

The front carriage of the passenger train derailed after and ploughed into a field, ANP news agency said. The second carriage was on its side and a fire broke out in the rear carriage, its said.

Rescue teams were at the scene of the accident near Voorschoten, a village between The Hague and Amsterdam, a notice from the local emergency services said.

Dutch Railways (NS) said in a tweet that trains between Leiden city and parts of The Hague were cancelled due to the collision.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Read all the Latest News here