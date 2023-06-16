The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Pakistan has summoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with the investigation in the Toshakha­na case.

According to the latest summon, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman has to be presented before the NAB at 11 am on Wednesday (June 21), sources told News18.

The notice issued by NAB to Imran directs him to bring all record before the in­vestigation team with him re­lated the gifts corruption case.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan government has registered a case of fraud and forgery against Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and their close aides for allegedly preparing and submitting fake and forged receipts regarding Toshakhana gifts.

The Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Pakistan’s Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to heads of state, bureaucrats and officials by other governments and foreign dignitaries.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and his associates submitted forged receipts of the Toshakhana gifts including the rare Graff wristwatch gifted by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the former premier.

After months of evading the topic, Khan confirmed in September last year that he had sold at least four presents he had received during his tenure.

The Toshakhana issue over the sale of state gifts received by the cricketer-turned-politician became a major issue in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the former premier for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

Khan is facing over 100 cases, while Bushra is nominated in two cases — Toshakhana (gifts) and the Al-Qadir Trust case.

