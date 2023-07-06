Trudeau Says He’s Tough on Terror after Facing Flak for Not Reining in Khalistan Separatists

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is not soft on terrorism emanating from Canadian soil and that his government has taken serious actions against terrorism and will continue to do so.

He refuted allegations that he is soft on terrorist elements. “They are wrong. Canada has taken violence and threats of violence extremely seriously. We have always taken serious action against terrorism and will always do,” Trudeau said, responding to a question on his response to a Khalistan rally in June which featured a float depicting the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

“We are a diverse country and (we have) freedom of expression but we will always make sure that we are pushing back against violence and extremism in all its forms,” Trudeau further added.

Trudeau finds himself in a tough position after India summoned the Canadian envoy and issued a demarche over the increasing activities by pro-Khalistani elements in Canada.

The high commissioner was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday and was issued a demarche.

India has also asked the Canadian authorities to take appropriate measures in view of planned protests by pro-Khalistan groups outside Indian missions in Canada on July 8. In diplomatic parlance, a demarche refers to the official communication of a government’s position, views, or wishes on a specific subject to the appropriate officials of another government.

At least three major anti-India incidents involving Khalistani separatists were reported in Canada over the past few months, signalling that the extremist-separatist movement is finding support in the North American country.

Canada on several occasions has assured India that its diplomats are safe in Canada and condemned the ‘promotional material’ circulated by the Khalistani separatists ahead of their marches and demonstrations.

“Canada takes its obligation under the Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously. Canada remains in close contact with Indian officials in light of some of the promotional material circulating online regarding a protest planned on July 8th, which are unacceptable,” Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly said on July 4.

She also pointed out that the Khalistani separatists do not speak for an entire community or even Canada.

But despite that the US-based Khalistani separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has planned protests outside Indian High Commission in Ottawa and outside the two consulates in Toronto and Vancouver on July 8.