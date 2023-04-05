Trump Addresses Supporters after Indictment, Portrays Himself as Victim of Political Vendetta

Donald Trump, former US president, addressed his supporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in a bid to portray himself as a victim of political persecution and use his status of being an accused criminal for electoral gains.

“I never thought anything like this could happen in America. I never thought it could happen. The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it,” Trump said as his supporters, donning Make America Great Again” and “Trump 2024” caps and t-shirts, cheered him on, according to a report by the Guardian.

There is no gag order on Trump, so he can speak on the case but the judge presiding over his hush-money payments case, Juan Merchan, urged him to refrain from making inflammatory comments.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in New York on Tuesday.

Trump’s son, Eric Trump, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, Florida Republican Matt Gaetz and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell were also present among the audience, according to a report by the Guardian.

“Our justice system has become lawless. They’re using it now – in addition to everything else – to win elections. They’re looking at me through the Espionage Act of 1917, where the penalty is death,” Trump said. “Our country is going to hell,” he said.

“The criminal is the district attorney because he illegally leaked massive amounts of grand jury information for which he should be prosecuted or, at a minimum, he should resign,” the former president said.

“Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is a George Soros-backed prosecutor,” he alleged.

Trump gave his speech standing behind a lectern that said “Text Trump to 88022”, wearing a blue suit, white shirt and red tie.

The former president stands accused of falsifying business records to conceal a violation of election laws. His team paid adult film actor Stormy Daniels and the former Playboy model Karen McDougal and also made payments to a former Trump Tower doorman.

“There’s no case. They kept saying there’s no case. Virtually everyone. But it’s far worse than that because he knew there was no case.”

He lashed out at Merchan and also his family. He said Merchan and his wife hate Trump and pointed out that Merchan’s daughter worked for Kamala Harris, US vice-president, according to a report by the Guardian.

Trump also said that the Democrats are waiting to entrap him through legal cases, referring to the ongoing investigation against him which alleges that he attempted to interfere in the election in Georgia.

He also slammed US President Joe Biden’s foreign policy accusing him of a hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan and helping America’s foes Russia, North Korea, China and Iran to form a menacing axis, according to a report by the Guardian.

He also slammed the ‘woke’ culture and accused the current government for skyrocketing inflation. He referred to “impeachment hoax number one”, “impeachment hoax number two”, “millions of votes illegally stuffed into ballot boxes” and Hunter Biden’s laptop which, he says, exposes the Biden family’s involvement in corruption.

