Trump Handed 4th Indictment. What Are the Charges? Will He Be Punished? Key Takeaways

Former US President Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted on Monday by a grand jury on charges related to steps to overturn the 2020 election. These charges were levelled against Trump and 18 others following a two-year investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Willis based her investigation on complaints that Trump pressured state officials in Georgia to intervene and reverse his loss. Trump organised 16 Georgians and told them to serve as fake electors and then claim that Trump won the state.

Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Ken Chesebro and Jeffrey Clark face charges and have been named as co-conspirators. Former US chief of staff Mark Meadows also faces charges.

The indictment lists charges on 41 counts, The Hill said in its report. This is also the fourth criminal case brought against the Republican frontrunner for the 2024 US Presidential Elections.

Here are some key takeaways and reactions from Trump’s indictment: