Trump Lawsuit Claiming Defamation in Sexual Abuse Case Junked
1-MIN READ

Trump Lawsuit Claiming Defamation in Sexual Abuse Case Junked

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 06:46 IST

New York, United States of America (USA)

Former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll accused the former president Trump of sexually abusing her. (Image: Reuters File)

Former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll accused the former president Trump of sexually abusing her. (Image: Reuters File)

The judge said that accusations that Trump raped E. Jean Carroll is "substantially true."

A federal judge in New York on Monday tossed out a lawsuit by Donald Trump in which he claimed he had been defamed by a former magazine columnist after she won a sex abuse case against him.

The former president was found liable in May for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll in a New York department store in the 1990s — but not for raping her.

Trump sought to turn the tables on the 79-year-old former Elle magazine columnist by filing his own suit in June arguing she had defamed him by continuing to tell US media that he raped her, despite the civil trial verdict.

But in his dismissal ruling on Monday, District Judge Lewis Kaplan said Carroll’s statements that Trump raped her are “substantially true."

Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million after the civil trial.

He denies the allegations and has appealed the judgement.

Carroll has sought new damages after Trump called her a “whack job" on CNN the day after the civil trial verdict.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
