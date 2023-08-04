Trump Pleads Not Guilty to Election Conspiracy Charges: Key Takeaways, Reactions

Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges of overturning the results of the 2020 US Presidential Election and defrauding the people of the US. US district court judge Moxila Upadhyaya presided over the case led by special counsel Jack Smith.

The US Justice Department said that Trump tried to stay in power and raised an insurrection “fueled by lies”, referring to the 2021 January 6 Capitol Hill riots.

Here Are the Key Takeaways and Reactions Following Thursday’s Case: