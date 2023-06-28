Trump Showed Moral Weakness while Dealing with Xi, Tried to Befriend Him: Nikki Haley

Indian-American politician and Republican Party’s presidential contender Nikki Haley criticised Donald Trump for being weak on China and said her former boss displayed “moral weakness” in his dealings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Financial Times said in a report.

Haley, the former South Carolina governor, who served as the former president’s ambassador to the UN said Trump was too focused on US-China trade relations due to which he neglected other critical areas like security and foreign policy.

“He did not put us on a stronger military foothold in Asia. He did not stop the flow of American technology and investment into the Chinese military. He did not effectively rally our allies against the Chinese threat,” Haley said in her speech at the American Enterprise Institute think-tank in Washington, the Financial Times said.

“He also showed moral weakness in his zeal to befriend President Xi. Trump congratulated the Communist party on its 70th anniversary of conquering China. That sent the wrong message to the world,” she further added.

Haley was referring to the trade war Trump launched against China during his second year in office. Though he traded barbs, it was 2019-20 that he adopted tough policies against Beijing while accusing it for the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Haley also lashed out the Biden administration and said US President Joe Biden was ignoring the threat from China. “(The Biden team is) running scared from China and (engaging in appeasement. Blinken’s visit last week was a gold-plated invitation for more Chinese aggression,” the former South Carolina governor said.

Haley is the first Republican to have tackled the China issue in her campaign trail. Responding to the criticism, the Trump campaign said that it has a policy to not respond to “loser candidates with less than 2% in the polls”, the Financial Times said.

She also said that the Biden administration is sending the wrong message on Taiwan. Commenting on Biden’s statement where he said that he would order the military to defend Taiwan from an unprovoked attack Haley said the focus should lie on boosting deterrence.

“We need to let them know we’re going to defend Taiwan by sending equipment, ammunition and doing the training now. There’s no bigger message that we could send to China than to strengthen Taiwan,” Haley was quoted as saying by the Financial Times.

She pointed out that European nations are still not realising the threat that China poses. “It’s time to shake them from their slumber,” Haley said.