Home » World » Turkish Inflation Dips Under 40% for First Time in 16 Months
1-MIN READ

Turkish Inflation Dips Under 40% for First Time in 16 Months

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 15:08 IST

Ankara, Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he addresses his supporters, next to his wife Ermine Erdogan, following his victory in the second round of the presidential election at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he addresses his supporters, next to his wife Ermine Erdogan, following his victory in the second round of the presidential election at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)

Erdogan, who is starting a third term in office, has said tackling inflation is a top priority

Turkey’s annual inflation rate dropped below 40 percent in May for the first time in 16 months, pushed down by a temporary offer of free gas to households, official data showed on Monday.

Consumer prices rose by 39.6 percent on an annual basis and were almost stable, at 0.04 percent, compared to the previous month, according to the country’s statistics agency.

However, these official figures — the first since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected on May 28 — are challenged by independent economists from Turkey’s Inflation Research Group (ENAG).

The latter say annual inflation stands at between 105 and 109 percent, depending on whether or not the free gas offer is taken into account.

Erdogan, who is starting a third term in office, has said tackling inflation is a top priority.

    It exceeded 85 percent in autumn 2022 before starting to slow in November.

    While prices continue to rise every month, they are doing so less rapidly than during the previous year.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
    first published:June 05, 2023, 15:08 IST
    last updated:June 05, 2023, 15:08 IST