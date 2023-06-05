Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey officially endorsed Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for the upcoming 2024 US Presidential Elections. In a tweet shared on Sunday evening, Dorsey endorsed former president John F. Kennedy Jr.’s nephew by sharing and commenting on a clip from Fox News which featured a chyron that read: ‘Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. argues he can beat Trump and DeSantis in 2024.

He can and will https://t.co/zrKLc2BKhz— jack (@jack) June 4, 2023

“He can and he will,” Dorsey said in his tweet. The tweet received over 5 million views since it was tweeted.

True but they seem to be more irrelevant by the day.— jack (@jack) June 4, 2023

The Twitter co-founder also responded to comments on his tweet. He told one Twitter user that he is endorsing and predicting that Kennedy will win and told another person that the Democrats are becoming “irrelevant” by the day while agreeing that they would not endorse him.

Dorsey’s engagement comes days after Twitter CEO Elon Musk endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for US President and even hosted a Twitter Spaces for him to launch his presidential bid.

Robert F Kennedy Jr is the son of US attorney general Robert F. Kennedy, who is known for his civil rights activism and dedication to fight inequality and racism in American society, and is married to famous actress Cheryl Hines - known for her role in sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The environmental lawyer and high-profile anti-vaxxer may struggle to get through the primary and even earn the support of a major section of Democrats as polls show that they back US President Joe Biden over him.

Kennedy launched his presidential campaign back in April and according to CNN Poll, he has 20% support compared to the 80-year-old president who has 60% support among respondents.

He happens to be the only candidate with a criminal record, including a felony for possessing heroin.

He also once had the reputation of being a serial womaniser and abusing drugs in the wake of his uncle and father’s assassinations but he hails from the nation’s most famous family political dynasty.

However he has been clean for the past several decades.

Kenny was arrested in 2019 once more but this time he was protesting climate change at the US Capitol with celebs such as Jane Fonda. But in 2022, he landed in a soup when he compared vaccine mandates to the Holocaust.

“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did,” he said at a rally in Washington in January 2022. In August, social media giant Meta banned his anti-vaccine group, Children’s Health Defense, from Facebook and Instagram and he was also named as one of the 12 people responsible for spreading the majority of the COVID-19 disinformation available online.

He said if voted US President he would wrest control of government agencies like Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), US Department of Agriculture (USDA), and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) from Wall Street, polluting industries, mining industries, Big Agriculture and Big Tech respectively.

“No wonder trust in government is at all-time lows. It’s time to earn it back,” Kennedy said. He added that under his administration, whistleblowers will be protected and officials abusing public trust will be prosecuted.

“We will rein in the lobbyists and slam shut the revolving door that shunts people from government agencies to lucrative positions in the companies they were supposed to regulate, and back again,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

Speaking on Ukraine, he said if voted to power he will offer to withdraw American troops and nuclear-capable missiles from Russia’s borders. “Diplomacy has never really been tried,” he said, adding that he would entice Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine. “’UN peacekeepers will guarantee peace to the Russian-speaking eastern regions. We will put an end to this war,” he said.

“It is not in America’s national interest to push Russia closer to China. It’s not in America’s national interest to involve us in something that could lead to a nuclear exchange,” he said. He said he stands with Ukraine but also questioned the cost of supporting Kyiv.

“We have money for wars and we have money to bail out bankers. But what happens to American people who hit hard times?,” he questioned.

He also promised to bring down the levels of polarisation in the US.

He noted that a number of his own family members - some of whom have ambassador roles in the current Biden administration - are not willing to support him.

“Everyone wants their children to be safe. Few relish the thought of dead foetuses, nor do they want to force women to have unwanted babies. Everyone wants safe streets, yet few wish for millions of people to languish in prison,” he said in his policy document.