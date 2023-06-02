Twitter's Head of Trust, Safety Says She has Resigned

Twitter’s head of trust and safety Ella Irwin told Reuters on Thursday that she has resigned from the social media company.(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
