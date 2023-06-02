CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Elon MuskChina Job CrisisNorth KoreaCanada WildfireUkraine War
Home » World » Twitter's Head of Trust, Safety Says She has Resigned
1-MIN READ

Twitter's Head of Trust, Safety Says She has Resigned

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 05:42 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Twitter's head of trust and safety Ella Irwin has resigned from the social media company.

Twitter's head of trust and safety Ella Irwin has resigned from the social media company.

Ella Irwin has resigned from the social media company, led by Elon Musk

Twitter’s head of trust and safety Ella Irwin told Reuters on Thursday that she has resigned from the social media company.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
top videos
    About the Author
    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
    Tags:
    1. twitter
    2. social media
    first published:June 02, 2023, 05:42 IST
    last updated:June 02, 2023, 05:42 IST