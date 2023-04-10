CHANGE LANGUAGE
Two Bodies Found in Collapsed Building in French City of Marseille
1-MIN READ

Two Bodies Found in Collapsed Building in French City of Marseille

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 06:35 IST

Marseille, France

Firefighters work after building collapsed early Sunday, April 9, 2023 in Marseille, southern France. A residential building in France's port city of Marseille collapsed in a loud explosion early Sunday followed by a fire deep within the rubble that hindered rescue efforts. (AP Photo)

Firefighters work after building collapsed early Sunday, April 9, 2023 in Marseille, southern France. A residential building in France's port city of Marseille collapsed in a loud explosion early Sunday followed by a fire deep within the rubble that hindered rescue efforts. (AP Photo)

The discovery of the two bodies came about 24 hours after the blast caused the collapse of the four-story building in the Mediterranean port city

Two bodies have been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed in the French city of Marseille following a major explosion, the fire department announced on Monday morning.

“Given the particular difficulties of intervention, the extraction (of the bodies from the site) will take time," the department said in a brief statement, confirming reports in local media.

“The judicial authority will then proceed to identify" the victims, it added.

The discovery of the two bodies came about 24 hours after the blast caused the collapse of the four-story building in the Mediterranean port city.

An official had said earlier on Sunday evening that rescue workers were looking for eight missing people who were presumed to be in the rubble.

“Tonight, the pain and sorrow are great," said Marseille mayor Benoit Payan in a statement.

“All services of the city, as well as the state, are still at this very moment fully committed to continue the search," he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 10, 2023, 06:35 IST
last updated:April 10, 2023, 06:35 IST