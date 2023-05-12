CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Two Dead in Shooting at Mercedes Plant in Germany
1-MIN READ

Two Dead in Shooting at Mercedes Plant in Germany

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 07:58 IST

Berlin, Germany

Police secures the area after at least six people are dead and several more injured in a shooting in the northern German city of Hamburg, Germany, March 9, 2023. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Security staff detained the suspect in the hall at the Sindelfingen plant and handed him over to police, who arrested him without resistance

A man opened fire in a production hall at a Mercedes factory in Germany on Thursday, killing two people, police said, adding the suspect had been arrested.

“A 53-year-old man entered the hall at around 7:45 am (0545 GMT) and shot at two people," police in the city of Ludwigsburg said in a statement.

Security staff detained the suspect in the hall at the Sindelfingen plant and handed him over to police, who arrested him without resistance, the police said.

The victims, both 44-year-old men, later died from their injuries.

No one else was injured, the police said on Twitter.

Police and rescue workers are still on site and the building has been evacuated and secured, the police said, adding that there was no danger to the public.

The motive for the attack is still being investigated.

Mercedes-Benz confirmed in a statement that two people had died and said they and the suspect were employees of an external service provider.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news from Sindelfingen this morning. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all colleagues on site," it said.

    Bild daily reported that the suspect is an employee of a logistics company.

    Around 35,000 people are employed at the Mercedes plant in Solingen, which produces the German car giant’s S-Class and premium Maybach models.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
