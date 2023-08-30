Two Hindu Businessmen Abducted by Bandits in Pakistan's Balochistan | Exclusive

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Reported By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 15:34 IST

New Delhi, India

The families say that they are not in a position to pay such huge sums and because there is no telephonic communication with the kidnappers, they are unable to negotiate the amounts to secure the release of the two men. (Representational image/Reuters)

The criminals have demanded PKR 10 crore each for the release of 25-year-old Sagar Kumar and 65-year-old Jagdish Kumar. Videos of the two men pleading with their abductors not to beat them have been released. Sources say such crimes are common in Pakistan

Two videos of Hindus being kidnapped by bandits and held and tortured in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan region were received by their families on July 28. In one video, 25-year-old Sagar Kumar (s/o Inder Lal, r/o Kashmore, Sindh), is pleading with his kidnappers not to beat him and his family to get him released early as he is sick and unable to bear the frequent assault.

In a second video, 65-year-old Jagdish Kumar, also being held hostage somewhere in Balochistan, can be seen pleading with his abductors not to beat him.

Jagdish Kumar has been in captivity by bandits for the last 65 days, according to his family.

In both cases, the criminals are demanding PKR 10 crore for their release.

The families say that they are not in a position to pay such huge sums and because there is no telephonic communication with the kidnappers, they are unable to negotiate the amounts to secure the release of the two men.

Sources say this is a regular feature in Pakistan to abduct businessmen and keep them in long custody to get huge amounts of ransom money.

