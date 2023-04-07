CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Two Israelis Killed in Shooting Attack in West Bank Amid High Alert in Jerusalem
1-MIN READ

Two Israelis Killed in Shooting Attack in West Bank Amid High Alert in Jerusalem

Published By: Majid Alam

Reuters

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 18:30 IST

Jerusalem, Undefined

Israeli police walk inside the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, the holy Muslim site built on top of what Jews call the Temple Mount, Judaism's holiest site, early on April 5, 2023. (AFP)

Israeli police walk inside the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, the holy Muslim site built on top of what Jews call the Temple Mount, Judaism's holiest site, early on April 5, 2023. (AFP)

The attack came with Israel on high alert in Jerusalem after a day of violence along the Lebanese and Gaza borders

Two Israelis were killed on Friday in a shooting attack on their car in the occupied West Bank, Israeli authorities said.

The attack came with Israel on high alert in Jerusalem after a day of violence along the Lebanese and Gaza borders.

Israel’s military said soldiers had arrived at the scene of a reported car crash between Israeli and Palestinian vehicles near the Jewish settlement of Hamra and saw a car with three Israeli women inside had been shot up.

Two of the women died and the third sustained serious wounds, Israeli medical officials said.

”Soldiers are blocking routes adjacent to the scene of the shooting attack. A pursuit after the terrorists has begun,” the military said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
