Two People Shot at in California Gurdwara in US, Critically Injured; Police Rule Out Hate Crime
1-MIN READ

Two People Shot at in California Gurdwara in US, Critically Injured; Police Rule Out Hate Crime

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 08:32 IST

California, United States

Two people were shot at a Gurudwara in Sacramento County, California in the US. (Credits: ANI)

The police have ruled out a hate crime and said that it was a shootout between two men who knew each other

Two people have been shot at a Gurdwara in Sacramento County in California in the United States on Monday in a crime seemingly related to personal rivalry.

Both the victims are said to be critical, according to a report in ANI.

The police have ruled out a hate crime and said that it was a shootout between two men who knew each other.

“Two people shot at a Gurdwara in Sacramento County, California. The shooting is not related to a hate crime, it is a shootout between two men who knew each other," the Sacramento County Police said in a statement.

According to the police, a fistfight had broken out between two men on the temple premises, which escalated to a shooting.

March 27, 2023
March 27, 2023