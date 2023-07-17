CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :UN Grain DealUN Hindi PromotionWHO Diet GuidelinesSingapore Parliament ScandalDonald Trump
Home » World » Two-vehicle Wreck Kills 5 in Fiery Crash on Northeast Georgia Highway
1-MIN READ

Two-vehicle Wreck Kills 5 in Fiery Crash on Northeast Georgia Highway

Published By: Niranjana VB

Associated Press

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 23:18 IST

Georgia

The fiery crash shut down the highway, a major artery between the north Georgia mountains and Gainesville, for nearly five hours.(Representative Image)

The fiery crash shut down the highway, a major artery between the north Georgia mountains and Gainesville, for nearly five hours.(Representative Image)

State troopers say Avonlea Holtzclaw of Dahlonega was trying to cross U.S. 23 in a Ford Explorer Sunday afternoon when a driver going northbound hit her. The wreck happened near Alto in Habersham County

Five people are dead after a wreck on a busy northeast Georgia highway.

State troopers say Avonlea Holtzclaw of Dahlonega was trying to cross U.S. 23 in a Ford Explorer Sunday afternoon when a driver going northbound hit her. The wreck happened near Alto in Habersham County.

Holtzclaw, 29, died in the wreck as did two children in her SUV, ages 5 and 6. Mitchell Boggs, a 58-year-old Marietta man who was driving a Chevrolet Corvette southbound, also died, as did an unnamed passenger.

Both vehicles caught fire, and all the occupants of the vehicles died before they could be taken to a hospital.

The fiery crash shut down the highway, a major artery between the north Georgia mountains and Gainesville, for nearly five hours.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
Tags:
  1. accident deaths
  2. accident
first published:July 17, 2023, 23:18 IST
last updated:July 17, 2023, 23:18 IST