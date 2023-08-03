CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Typhoon Khanun Leaves Two Dead, Thousands Without Electricity in Japan
Typhoon Khanun Leaves Two Dead, Thousands Without Electricity in Japan

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 10:31 IST

The storm in the East China Sea was heading northwest and is projected to change direction to move east towards the country's mainland through Tuesday (August 8). (Reuters)

Typhoon Khanun leaves two dead and many injured in Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures, with widespread power outages and flight cancellations in southern Japan

Two people were reported dead in Okinawa as of Thursday (August 3) morning, NHK said, as slow-moving Typhoon Khanun continued to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to southern Japan, prolonging the damage potential of the storm.

A total of 41 people in Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures were injured, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, and some 166,000 households were out of power Thursday morning.

Naha Airport, located in Okinawa’s capital city and the main gateway to the popular tourist destination, resumed operations on Thursday after shutting down for two days, but hundreds of flights remained cancelled.

The storm in the East China Sea was heading northwest and is projected to change direction to move east towards the country’s mainland through Tuesday (August 8), but its path was not determined, public broadcaster NHK said.

