UAE Astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi Asked This Heartwarming Question by His Son from Earth | WATCH

UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi recently achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Arab to be part of a long-term mission to the International Space Station (ISS). During his mission, in an endearing exchange with his son via video conference, he revealed his deep attachment to Earth and what he loves most about the blue planet.

When asked about his favorite aspect of the planet by his teenage son, Al-Neyadi’s heartwarming response encapsulated his sentiments. “You are the thing that I love most about Earth," he said while referring to his son.

“My name is Abdulla Sultan Al Niyadi” - Emirati Astronaut Sultan Al Niyadi’s son asks a question from Earth to his dad in ISS… adorable 💙 !

In an undated video on social media platform X, Sultan Al Neyadi can be seen demonstrating the astronaut experience to his son through spacewalking and showcasing the unique privileges of being in space.

Sultan Al Neyadi, who is about to conclude his six-month scientific expedition aboard the ISS, is preparing for his return journey to Earth on September 1. The return date was confirmed by NASA, which stated that Dr. Al Neyadi, along with three colleagues, will depart from the orbiting outpost on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

As part of the Crew-6 mission, jointly undertaken by NASA and SpaceX, the astronauts will hand over their ongoing responsibilities to the incoming Crew-7 team, anticipated to arrive at the station in the coming week. Since their arrival and docking on March 3, the crew has been actively engaged in numerous experiments, technology demonstrations, and research endeavors that encompass areas such as plant genetics, student robotic challenges, and human health in microgravity.

The spacecraft Endeavour, named after SpaceX’s Crew-6 mission, is scheduled to undock from the space station on or after Friday, September 1, eventually making a splashdown landing off the coast of Florida. Although precise undocking and splashdown timings are yet to be disclosed, the entire return journey might span up to 16 hours.

Al Neyadi made history as the second Emirati in space and the first Arab astronaut to embark on an extended mission. Notably, he achieved another significant milestone by becoming the inaugural Arab astronaut to conduct a spacewalk during which he performed a seven-hour maintenance task outside the ISS.

After returning to Earth, the astronaut will undergo medical rehabilitation and engage in various scientific activities. His successful mission sets the stage for extended space expeditions by UAE astronauts, deeper collaborations with NASA, and enhanced partnerships with international space agencies and companies.