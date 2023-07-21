UK Byelections: Sunak’s Party Loses Two Major Seats but Win in Tory Stronghold Offers Hope

Rishi Sunak was expected to become the first UK Prime Minister to lose three parliamentary seats on a single day but a Conservative Party win in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Boris Johnson’s old constituency, brought some respite for him and his party.

The Labour Party also set a record by securing massive victories in Tory strongholds of Selby and Ainsty. They also are sending the youngest-ever MP to the parliament - a 25-year-old Keir Mather.

Sunak will likely be concerned that the Labour Party overturned the 20,000 majority in Selby and Ainsty constituency and the Liberal Democrats wiped out the Tories with a margin of 19,000 in the Somerton and Frome seat - both major defeats ahead of an expected general election next year.

Rishi Sunak’s party will not be too happy with the win in Uxbridge and South Ruislip as the Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, reduced the margin to just 495.

MP Steve Tuckwell is the third Tory to represent the area and was reelected on Thursday night. A report by the Guardian said that he is the third Tory to be elected from this seat after John Randall and former prime minister Boris Johnson.

The news outlet also said that in Somerton and Frome, where the Tories were victorious in 2019, 29 in every 100 people who voted Tory in 2019 switched sides. Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Dyke has emerged victorious in this constituency.

“Sarah Dyke will be an incredible local champion for the people of Somerset who have been neglected for far too long. She will fight for stronger local health services, better access to GPs and a fair deal for rural communities during this cost of living crisis. The people of Somerton and Frome have spoken for the rest of the country who are fed up with Rishi Sunak’s out-of-touch Conservative Government,” Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

He became the first leader of any political party in the UK to win four byelections since the 1990s, the Guardian highlighted.

Labour Party chief Keir Starmer said it is a ‘historic’ result for his party. “This is a historic result that shows that people are looking at Labour and seeing a changed party that is focused entirely on the priorities of working people with an ambitious, practical plan to deliver,” Starmer was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

Referring to the “baby in the House”, Keir Mather, Starmer said that the 25-year-old “will be a fantastic MP who will deliver the fresh start Selby and Ainsty deserves”.