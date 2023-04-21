UK PM Sunak's Deputy, Dominic Raab, Resigns over Bullying Allegations: Report

The deputy prime minister and justice secretary of the United Kingdom Dominic Raab has resigned from his role months after allegations of bullying behaviour in the ministry of justice and other departments were raised against him.

The Conservative Party MP faced complaints for the way he dealt with civil servants and a report from UK-based news outlet The Guardian said that he “bullied and belittled staff”. There are allegations that he drove some of the staff to tears and even caused them to vomit before meetings.

“I am writing to resign from your government, following receipt of the report arising from the inquiry conducted by Adam Tolley KC. I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word,” Raab wrote in his resignation, which he also shared on Twitter.

Raab, however, appeared to decline the results of the investigation by Adam Tolley KC, a leading employment barrister. “Whilst I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me. I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government,” Raab said.

“In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage spurious complaints against Ministers,” he further added.

This could be a major blow for Rishi Sunak ahead of the general elections because he will face scrutiny from his detractors as well as the opposition regarding his commitment to move past the culture established during the Boris Johnson-era.

He may also face criticism for letting Raab to stay in post during an active investigation. The Times and the Guardian also in their reports said that Sunak refused to comment on the accusations when asked if he was aware of the accusations, even the informal ones, before appointing Raab as justice secretary.

Sunak, however, on several occasions made it clear that if Adam Tolley KC found that his minister indulged in inappropriate behaviour, he would take swift action.

The UK Prime Minister is yet to comment on this development.

