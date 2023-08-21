UK Killer Nurse Lucy Letby May Have Harmed More Than 30 Babies, Police Fear

UK killer nurse Lucy Letby, who has been convicted of murdering seven babies, may have harmed dozens more infants at two hospitals in the north-west of England, British newspaper The Guardian was informed by the police. Letby, possibly the most prolific child serial killer in the country’s modern history, was found guilty of murdering babies on Friday that her colleagues were unaware there was “a murderer in their midst."

The baby killer, who described herself as a “horrible evil person" in one of her handwritten notes, was convicted of killing five baby boys and two baby girls, and attempted murder of six others at the Countess of Chester hospital, often while working night shifts, in 2015 and 2016.

British investigative officers identified about 30 babies who suffered “suspicious” incidents at the Countess of Chester hospital where she worked, the report said. Letby, who was in her 20s at the time of the murders, has been found to be on duty for each of these unexplained collapses, it is understood. Police are also examining the medical records of babies born at Liverpool Women’s Hospital where Letby also worked.

These 30 babies, who all survived, are in addition to the 17 infants who featured in the nurse’s 10-month trial at Manchester crown court. Additionally, authorities have engaged experts to scrutinize the medical histories of over 4,000 babies born at Liverpool Women’s Hospital and the Countess of Chester between 2012 and 2015.

The recent trial showcased 17 infants, an initial phase in the ongoing Operation Hummingbird, the police investigation’s code name. This investigation unearthed an additional 40 infants who experienced “suspicious" incidents during Letby’s shifts at the Countess of Chester Hospital. Subsequent inquiries led to the re-prioritisation of certain cases without entirely dismissing them.

As of April this year, investigative efforts have pinpointed approximately 30 “suspicious" cases at the Chester Hospital. Concurrently, probes continue at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, where Letby was placed in 2012 and 2016. Remarkably, a family was apprised by the police earlier this year that their child’s birth was within the scope of this inquiry.

The report said the magnitude of the investigation, involving 60 to 70 detectives, has made it “impossible" for Cheshire Constabulary to assign an exact numerical figure to the cases under review. The Guardian reported that Letby is expected to become only the third British woman alive to be handed a whole-life tariff – meaning she will never be released from prison – when she is sentenced on Monday.

The other two women serving whole-life terms are Rose West, who tortured and killed at least nine young women in the 1970s and 1980s, and Joanna Dennehy, who murdered three men in what came to be known as the Peterborough Ditch Murders in 2013.