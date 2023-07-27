UK Lawyers Grooming Migrants for Fake Khalistani Asylum Claims: Bombshell Report Reveals

Indian immigrants, seeking to enter the United Kingdom, are allegedly being “coached" by rogue lawyers in the country to falsely claim association with the Khalistani separatist movement for fraudulent asylum claims, as reported by a British newspaper.

The bombshell report by The Daily Mail exposes the alleged misconduct by several UK law firms, advising migrants to fabricate stories to secure refugee status without legitimate reasons to stay in the country.

Posing as an Indian national who entered the country illegally on a small boat, the undercover reporter was advised to fabricate stories, including pretending to be a supporter of Khalistan, a separatist movement. This was one of many suggestions given by some lawyers, including political allegiances, caste-related issues, or being gay, to strengthen his asylum case.

In one instance, lawyers charging 5,500 Pounds in cash, advised the undercover reporter to claim he participated in farmers’ agitation, joined Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh, and fears Indian security agencies.

Another lawyer, charging 10,000 Pounds stated that the reporter must claim to be pro-Khalistani, even if not supporting Khalistan, to increase the chances of winning the case.

In one of the videos, the purported lawyer can be heard saying, “We can say that the Indian government accused you of (being) pro-Khalistani. You were taken into custody, and arrested and you were ill-treated, tortured, and sexually tortured. And that is why you couldn’t marry and got frustrated, you wanted to commit suicide and your family sent you here. You may not support Khalistani and may be pro-Hindustani but I am telling you a story."

This report comes as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is working to reduce net migration to the country to below 240,000 per year by 2024. The Indian-origin leader has said that he wants to focus on attracting highly skilled and talented migrants, rather than low-skilled workers.

He has also proposed a number of contentious measures to make it more difficult for people to come to the UK illegally, including a new Rwanda asylum processing scheme. Taking to Twitter, Sunak said, “The Labour Party, a subset of lawyers, criminal gangs — they’re all on the same side, propping up a system of exploitation that profits from getting people to the UK illegally”.

This is what we’re up against.The Labour Party, a subset of lawyers, criminal gangs - they’re all on the same side, propping up a system of exploitation that profits from getting people to the UK illegally. I have a plan to stop it. Here’s how https://t.co/ez3rYIU0uQ — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 25, 2023

Responding to the Daily Mail report, the British Solicitors Regulation Authority stated that they would take action against any solicitors or firms found to have violated regulations.

However, Sunak’s comments on the matter have drawn criticism from the Bar Council, citing concerns about undermining the rule of law and trust in the legal system.