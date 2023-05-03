CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Goldie BrarStone of SconeTaliban FM MeetTerrorism in PakKing Charles III
Home » World » UK: Man Arrested Outside Buckingham Palace for Throwing Shotgun Cartridges
1-MIN READ

UK: Man Arrested Outside Buckingham Palace for Throwing Shotgun Cartridges

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 01:51 IST

London, UK

A man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace. (Representative image/Twitter)

A man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace. (Representative image/Twitter)

Police arrest man outside Buckingham Palace

A man was arrested and a controlled explosion was carried out outside Buckingham Palace after he threw suspected shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds, BBC reported.

On Tuesday at approximately 7:00 PM BST, a man approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and was subsequently arrested by police on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

As a precaution, a cordon has been established in the area.

No injuries or reports of shots fired have been reported.

The story is developing and more information is awaited in this regard.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. Buckingham Palace
  2. UK
first published:May 03, 2023, 01:45 IST
last updated:May 03, 2023, 01:51 IST