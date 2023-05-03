UK: Man Arrested Outside Buckingham Palace for Throwing Shotgun Cartridges

A man was arrested and a controlled explosion was carried out outside Buckingham Palace after he threw suspected shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds, BBC reported.

On Tuesday at approximately 7:00 PM BST, a man approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and was subsequently arrested by police on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

As a precaution, a cordon has been established in the area.

No injuries or reports of shots fired have been reported.

The story is developing and more information is awaited in this regard.

