UK Faces 'Network-Wide Failure of Air Traffic Control Systems'
1-MIN READ

UK Faces 'Network-Wide Failure of Air Traffic Control Systems'

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 17:12 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

UK air traffic controllers face technical fault causing delays. (Representative image: PTI)

UK air traffic controllers face technical fault causing delays, with network-wide failure reported by an airline. Passengers affected globally

Air traffic controllers in the UK are dealing with a technical issue causing disruptions, including a “network-wide failure", according to Sky News. British media reports indicate that passengers on flights outside the country are facing announcements about flight delays due to the air traffic control network’s outage.

The National Air Traffic Services (NATS), responsible for air traffic control in the UK, issued a statement acknowledging the technical problem. As a result of the ongoing issues, traffic flow restrictions have been enforced.

The reports said engineers are actively addressing the issue to identify and rectify the fault. The statement from NATS included an apology for the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

Posting a message through X, Scottish airline Loganair said that the UK’s air traffic control computer systems experienced a widespread breakdown.

While the airline hopes to operate most intra-Scotland flights with localised coordination and minimal disruptions, longer routes and international flights might face delays. Passengers were advised to check the airline’s website for the latest flight information before heading to the airport.

first published:August 28, 2023, 16:54 IST
