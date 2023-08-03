CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Typhoon KhanunIndia-Latin AmericaUkraine conflict US Capitol AlarmIndia-Pakistan
Home » World » UK Reduces Embassy Staff in Niger Due to 'Security Situation'
1-MIN READ

UK Reduces Embassy Staff in Niger Due to 'Security Situation'

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 13:00 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Not everyone is hostile to last week's coup in Niger. (AP)

With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Not everyone is hostile to last week's coup in Niger. (AP)

Britain reduces embassy staff in Niger amid security concerns after military coup in west African country

Britain said Thursday it was temporarily cutting its embassy staff in Niger following a military coup. “Due to the security situation the British Embassy in Niamey is temporarily reducing the number of its staff," the foreign office said in a statement.

The United States on Wednesday ordered the partial evacuation of diplomatic staff while France on Thursday asked the junta to ensure the safety of its mission and diplomatic personnel in Niamey after violent protests outside its embassy.

The putschists have accused France, Niger’s former colonial ruler, of trying to intervene militarily in the West African country.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. Niger
  2. coup
  3. UK
first published:August 03, 2023, 13:00 IST
last updated:August 03, 2023, 13:00 IST