UK: Terrorism-Linked Arrests Spike Among Teens Amid Rise in Online Radicalisation

Record numbers of young people in the United Kingdom (UK) are being arrested for terrorism-related offences, with figures showing a concerning trend of one in five arrests involving early teens, BBC reported on Friday, citing the country’s counter-terrorism force.

The proportion of 18-year-olds, who are involved in extremism has increased due to the easy availability of extreme ideologies online, according to Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP).

Jon, a former extremist, shared his journey into the world of online radicalization. “Once I got involved, they’d be saying things about veterans struggling because of people from other countries taking money out of the system," he said was quoted as saying by the British broadcaster. His views gradually became “more extreme," and he found himself pulled towards far-right groups associated with racism and ultra-nationalism.

As per the report, the surge in online radicalisation has raised alarms among authorities. Matt Jukes, the head of CTP, emphasised that “these extreme ideologies are much more available online and on social media than they ever were before," and young people are exploring the dark corners of the web.

Jon’s case is not unique, as experiences in the virtual world often spill over into real-world actions. He began delivering hate speeches at college until school authorities intervened. CTP referred him to the government’s counter-terrorism program, “Prevent," which aims to divert individuals away from the path of extremism.

This counter-terror programme has faced criticism since its introduction in 2015, particularly from Muslim groups who consider it unfair and discriminatory. However, CTP maintains that the program has successfully deterred some individuals from engaging in terrorist activities.

Reflecting on his experience, Jon admitted that “it was all fake," after discovering that the quotes he had shared from the Quran were not even genuine.

According to BBC, the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the issue, with social isolation and increased online activity contributing to the rise in teenagers’ involvement in terrorist activities.

CTP observed that many individuals are now merging existing extreme viewpoints to form new ideologies. In response to the growing concern, police authorities are encouraging under-25s to report their concerns and share their experiences.