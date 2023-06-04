UK Weather: Britain to Witness Hottest Day of the Year So Far on Sunday

UK is likely to witness the hottest day of the year so far on Sunday, with temperatures expected to touch 26 Degrees Celsius.

The temperatures could reach 26 Degrees in western parts of the UK, which would be the highest point to be recorded in Porthmadog in 2023.

According to a report in The Telegraph, the highest temperature recorded in the UK so far this year was 25.1 Degrees in Porthmadog on Tuesday. the British town recorded 23.9 Degrees on Saturday.

But the weather forecasters believe it is likely that the limit could be surpassed as the temperatures are expected to be slightly higher on Sunday.

Meteorological Department Rachel Ayers said that the country can expect 24-25 degrees in the warmer spots and mercury can reach 26 degrees in sheltered areas in the west. He added that there is also a probability that the temperatures can reach 26 degrees.

“We’d be looking at that somewhere in the west, probably similar kind of areas, parts of Wales, maybe south-west England,” Ayers told The Telegraph.

The warm and dry conditions are expected to continue into the week. However, the weather will not be hot enough to be officially classified as a heatwave. For Britishers to experience a heatwave, the temperatures must reach 28 degrees.

Temperatures in eastern areas and London and the Home Counties are likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius mark, the met officer added.