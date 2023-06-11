British Royal Guards Collapse During Rehearsal as UK Sees 'Hottest Day of Year' | On Cam

Temperatures in the UK have soared above 30 degrees Celsius for the first time this year as UK is set to witness a possible repeat of last year’s record-breaking heatwave.

Meteorologists have predicted the chance of Britain experiencing a hot summer is 45 percent, which is 2.3 times the normal figure.

However, it remains unclear whether Britain will again experience temperatures over 40 Degrees, The Guardian reported.

Even if Britain does not breach the 40-Degree mark this year, it is certain that there will be increasing numbers of heatwaves in the near future, with damaging consequences, the report added.

Amid the heat in the British Isles, at least three British royal guards collapsed during a parade rehearsal in London ahead of King Charles’ official birthday as the UK officially marked the hottest day of the year on Saturday.

At least three British royal guards collapsed during a parade rehearsal in London ahead of King Charles' official birthday as temperatures exceeded 88 degrees Fahrenheit

The highest temperature this year was recorded in Heathrow, southwest London, on Saturday after the mercury climbed to 30.5 Degrees at 11.47 am, the first time in nearly 10 months.

“Temperatures have reached above 30 degrees Celsius for the first time since 24th August 2022 making today the warmest day of the year so far," the Met Office tweeted.

"Temperatures have reached above 30 degrees Celsius for the first time since 24th August 2022 making today the warmest day of the year so far," the Met Office tweeted.

“A big thank you to every soldier who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W," Prince William in a tweet.

“The hard work and preparation that goes into an event like this is a credit to all involved, especially in today’s conditions," he added.

"A big thank you to every soldier who took part in the Colonel's Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W," Prince William in a tweet.

"The hard work and preparation that goes into an event like this is a credit to all involved, especially in today's conditions," he added.

Trooping the Colour, an annual event to mark the monarch’s official birthday in June, will be celebrated on 17th of this month. It will be especially large this year as it is King Charles’s first ceremony as sovereign.

Trooping the Colour is a ceremony that marks the official birthday of the British sovereign for the last 260 years.

Record Heat Last Year

The Met Office said that 2022 was the country’s hottest year on record with an average temperature of 10.03 degrees Celsius.

Britain witnessed record-breaking heatwave which triggered wildfires, disrupted rail transport, closed schools, led to thousands of premature deaths and saw temperatures exceed 40 Degrees Celsius for the first time in 2022.

Since records began in 1884, the 10 warmest years have occurred from 2003, the meteorological service said.