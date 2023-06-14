UK Woman, Partner Found Guilty of Killing 9-Year-Old Son in Bath Tub, Boy Found with 50 Injuries

A woman and her partner have been found guilty of the death of her nine-year-old son. The two were convicted of murdering Alfie Steele, in the bath at his home in Worcestershire, UK after months of abuse in 2021.

Dirk Howell, 41, was found guilty of murdering the young boy while the mother, Carla Scott, 35, was convicted of his manslaughter, according to BBC.

Alfie Steel’s body was found with 50 different injuries including scratches, bruises and cuts all over his body.

During a six-week trial at Coventry Crown Court the jury heard how Alfie, was subjected to a cruel discipline regime where the punishments included beatings, being forced to stand outside and being dunked in cold baths, the West Mercia Police said.

Bruises on Alfie had suggested he had been “manhandled" and he had multiple injuries when he was found dead.

However, both Scott and Howell denied Alfie was “dunked” in the water as part of a “sinister” regime of correction at his house in Droitwich.

The neighbours allegedly made repeated calls to the police to raise concerns about how Alfie was being treated.

The judge has remanded both defendants into custody to be sentenced at 11am on Thursday.

Although the exact cause of death has not been revealed, but the evidence suggested that the young boy died after being dunked in the freezing cold water.

Alfie Steele was discovered dead in a bath at his home in Droitwich, Worcestershire in February 2021.

Scott and Howell had tried to cover up the killing by delaying calling 999 after he was either drowned, asphyxiated or went into cardiac arrest, according to The Guardian.

The court heard that the young boy was put back in a warm bath as the couple tried to portray the murder as an accidental drowning.