Ukraine Conflict: Explosions Seen Over Kyiv Amid Russian Drone Reports

Explosions were seen over the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in the early hours of Wednesday (August 2), amid reports of Russian drone attacks across the country.

According to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko and military officials, anti-aircraft units shot down drones attacking the capital, with drone debris falling in three districts but causing no injuries.

Air raid alerts were lifted for the capital, the surrounding Kyiv region and most other parts of the country.

Authorities in the southern coastal region of Odesa reported that Russian drones attacked port and grain storage facilities on early Wednesday, setting some of them on fire. There have so far been no reports of casualties.