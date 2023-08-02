CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :India-UK FTAXi JinpingJack Smith'Imran's Trash'China-Taiwan Conflict
Home » World » Ukraine Conflict: Explosions Seen Over Kyiv Amid Russian Drone Reports
1-MIN READ

Ukraine Conflict: Explosions Seen Over Kyiv Amid Russian Drone Reports

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 18:41 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

Rescuers work at a site of building damaged in the night by Russian drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine August 2, 2023. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

Rescuers work at a site of building damaged in the night by Russian drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine August 2, 2023. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

Explosions in Kyiv as Russian drone attacks reported; anti-aircraft units shoot down drones. No injuries reported, but damage to facilities

Explosions were seen over the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in the early hours of Wednesday (August 2), amid reports of Russian drone attacks across the country.

According to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko and military officials, anti-aircraft units shot down drones attacking the capital, with drone debris falling in three districts but causing no injuries.

Air raid alerts were lifted for the capital, the surrounding Kyiv region and most other parts of the country.

Authorities in the southern coastal region of Odesa reported that Russian drones attacked port and grain storage facilities on early Wednesday, setting some of them on fire. There have so far been no reports of casualties.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. Russia
  2. Ukraine
  3. conflict
first published:August 02, 2023, 18:41 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 18:41 IST