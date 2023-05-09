Ukraine Conflict: Haunting Images from War that Won Pulitzer Prize | In Pics

The Associated Press was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography on Monday in recognition of 15 searing images that rendered in real-time the devastating human toll of the war in Ukraine.
It was one of two prizes won by AP — the other was for public service journalism about the siege of Mariupol, Ukraine.
The winning package of breaking news photography included an image of emergency workers carrying a pregnant woman – who later died — through the shattered grounds of a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in the chaotic aftermath of a Russian attack.
Natali Sevriukova cries in front of her apartment building destroyed in a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022.(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
An explosion erupts from an apartment building at 110 Mytropolytska Street, after a Russian army tank fired on it in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, cries while kneeling next to the coffin that contains the remains of her 48-year-old son during his funeral in the cemetery of Mykulychi, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Medical workers try unsuccessfully to save the life of Marina Yatsko’s 18-month-old son Kirill, who was killed by shelling, at a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Anastasia Ohrimenko, 26, is comforted by relatives and friends as she cries next to a coffin with the body of her husband Yury Styglyuk, a Ukrainian serviceman who died in combat on Aug. 24 in Maryinka, Donetsk, during his funeral in Bucha, Ukraine, Aug. 31, 2022.(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Another showed Russia’s brutal monthlong occupation of Bucha in a chilling still-life — a dog standing next to the body of an elderly woman who has been killed.
And another captured an elderly woman kneeling in agony next to the coffin of her son in the cemetery of Mykulychi, on the outskirts of Kyiv.
While AP photographers made countless images of horrifying, haunting and heartbreaking scenes of war, they also stood witness to courageous acts by soldiers and ordinary people.
Below is a photo gallery that showcases the Pulitzer-winning work of AP photographers Evgeniy Maloletka, Emilio Morenatti, Vadim Ghirda, Rodrigo Abd, Felipe Dana, Nariman El-Mofty, Bernat Armangue.