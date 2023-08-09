Ukraine Conflict High on Agenda for G-20 Summit in New Delhi, Says US

The ongoing war in Ukraine would be one of the top topics of discussion during the G-20 Summit in New Delhi next month, according to a senior official of the United States. Leaders of G-20 nations, including US President Joe Biden, are scheduled to attend the G-20 summit in New Delhi in the first half of September.

When asked about if any possible outcome is expected on the Ukraine conflict in the upcoming G20 Summit in India, State Department’s Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, “In all of our conversations with allies and partners around the world, we continue to discuss the war in Ukraine."

Addressing reporters at his daily news conference on Tuesday, Miller added, “It is always one of the top topics that comes up in all of our conversations, and I have no doubt that’ll be true at the G20."