Ukraine Conflict: India at the High Table of Peace Talks

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is currently in Jeddah participating in a Saudi-led peace effort to end the Ukraine crisis. Repeated invitations for India to attend such significant events related to global peace underscore its escalating status as an international powerhouse. Previously, India was a guest at the G7 summit in Tokyo, where the Ukraine issue was a central topic.

Prime Minister Modi has consistently stressed the need for peace and dialogue as the solution to the Ukraine conflict. His statement to Russian President Vladimir Putin — “this is not an era for war” — aligns with this stance.

Throughout the ongoing Ukraine crisis, India’s diplomatic finesse has been prominently visible. It swiftly engaged with both conflicting parties at the onset of the war to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian citizens from the conflict zone.

Following this, India has managed to strike a balance between its relationships with both Russia and Ukraine, while also safeguarding its national interests. India’s approach has been characterised by a commitment to peace, while at the same time upholding dignity of both parties.

India has preserved its longstanding alliance with Russia, as evidenced by its abstention from the UN Security Council resolution condemning Ukraine’s invasion. However, India has also acknowledged Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

PM Modi has interacted equally with both Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. India has consistently called for an end to hostilities, aligning itself with the wider international community’s plea for peace.

Simultaneously, India has sustained its trade relations with Russia, escalating its petroleum product purchases to unprecedented levels. Concurrently, India has extended humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including food and medicines.

India’s role in the G20 discussions on the Ukraine war has been widely lauded. Despite the ultimate failure to arrive at a joint statement on Ukraine, its diplomats worked tirelessly, navigating intricate diplomatic channels.

India’s capacity to maintain this equilibrium can be attributed to its independent foreign policy, which prioritizes its national interests. This is a clear manifestation of India’s ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ philosophy.

India’s place at the high table of international relations is a result of its adept diplomacy, robust economy, and formidable military. India has now firmly established itself as a significant player in global affairs and is poised to assume an even larger role in the coming years.

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, confirmed last week that a Ukrainian-organized peace summit would take place in Saudi Arabia.

Ukraine, the United States, Brazil, India, South Africa and several other countries were expected to take part.

Ukraine has in the past described its 10-point peace plan as including the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the release of all prisoners, a tribunal for those responsible for the aggression and security guarantees for Ukraine.