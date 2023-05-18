CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Ukraine Defence Forces Downed 29 of 30 Russian Missiles Overnight
1-MIN READ

Ukraine Defence Forces Downed 29 of 30 Russian Missiles Overnight

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 13:23 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

An explosion of a missile is seen in the city during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)

An explosion of a missile is seen in the city during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)

The Russian occupiers launched several waves of missile attacks from different directions. A total of 30 sea, air and land-based cruise missiles were launched, the Ukrainian military said

Ukraine said Thursday its air defence forces had shot down 29 out of 30 Russian cruise missiles fired overnight, in an attack that targeted Kyiv and other regions.

“The Russian occupiers launched several waves of missile attacks from different directions. A total of 30 sea, air and land-based cruise missiles were launched," the military said, adding that Ukrainian air defence systems had “destroyed 29 cruise missiles."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
