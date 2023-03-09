CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Bilawal BhuttoGina RaimondoLi QiangSVB CollapseBoeing 737 Max
Home » World » Ukraine Nuclear Plant Without Power After Russian Strike: Report
1-MIN READ

Ukraine Nuclear Plant Without Power After Russian Strike: Report

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 22:15 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

This photo shows a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (AFP)

This photo shows a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (AFP)

The disruption came during a fresh wave of Russian strikes across Ukraine which killed at least nine people and led to power outages across the country

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been left without electricity supply following a Russian strike and is running on diesel generators, the Ukrainian nuclear energy operator said Thursday.

The disruption came during a fresh wave of Russian strikes across Ukraine which killed at least nine people and led to power outages across the country.

“The last power line between the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and the Ukrainian power system was cut off as a result of rocket attacks," Energoatom said.

The operator said it was the sixth time that the facility had been disconnected from the electricity grid since Russian forces captured the plant last year.

RELATED NEWS

The plant is being powered by diesel generators, which can provide the facility’s energy needs for 10 days, Energoatom added.

“The countdown has begun. If it is impossible to renew the external power supply of the station during this time, an accident with radiation consequences for the whole world may occur," Energoatom said.

Russian authorities that control the plant said diesel generators had been switched on following a “short-circuit" on power lines, without providing details.

“There are enough fuel reserves to ensure the operation of generators," they said in a statement, adding that all safety and security issues at the plant were in order.

Moscow’s troops seized the plant on March 4, 2022, just days after invading Ukraine.

Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of shelling around Zaporizhzhia, the biggest nuclear facility in Europe.

The UN’s nuclear agency IAEA deployed observers to the plant in September and is seeking to negotiate a demilitarised zone near the facility, but talks appear to have stalled.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
Tags:
  1. Russia
  2. Ukraine
  3. ukraine war
first published:March 09, 2023, 15:41 IST
last updated:March 09, 2023, 22:15 IST
Read More